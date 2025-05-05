New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,260,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 39,850,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after buying an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,023,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $29.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

