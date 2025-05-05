NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 14,000.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioVie were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioVie by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management upgraded BioVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

BioVie Trading Up 40.4 %

BIVI opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. BioVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BioVie

(Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.