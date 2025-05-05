NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FiscalNote were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FiscalNote by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FiscalNote by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Price Performance

FiscalNote stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 88.72% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOTE shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Insider Transactions at FiscalNote

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,655,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,270.96. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 95,720 shares of company stock worth $89,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

