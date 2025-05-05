NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,317 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 280,699 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 587,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a P/E ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.35.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,614.48. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

