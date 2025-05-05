NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $66.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.97. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $71.75.

About AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

