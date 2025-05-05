NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 269.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $80.53 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

