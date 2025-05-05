NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

