NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,397,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 841,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 47,962 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $3,394,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Stock Performance

NYSE AEG opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.