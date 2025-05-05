NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.80. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

