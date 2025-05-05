NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,100,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brady by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 674,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $71.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

