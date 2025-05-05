NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

