NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,022,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 483,052 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ternium by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -202.25%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

