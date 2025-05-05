NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 277.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Maplebear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.22 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

