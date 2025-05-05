NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

