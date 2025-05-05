NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 245,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.