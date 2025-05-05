NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 716.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after buying an additional 4,611,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Match Group by 4,659.2% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,915,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

