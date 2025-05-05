NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

CIFR stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

About Cipher Mining

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.