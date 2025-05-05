NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,197,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

