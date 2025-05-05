NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 118.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

LTBR opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Lightbridge Co. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,239.94. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Larry Goldman sold 18,303 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $257,889.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,181. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

