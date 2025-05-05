Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $37,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $8,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

