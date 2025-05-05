NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 324.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of NV5 Global worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in NV5 Global by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.2 %

NVEE opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.