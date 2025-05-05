NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

