Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,790.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,675. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

