Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $258.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $254.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $187.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $37,085,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

