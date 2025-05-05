Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of PM stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $172.03. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 70.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

