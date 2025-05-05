Piper Sandler Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $80.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

