Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.21.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $176.27 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $124.83 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,649 shares in the company, valued at $91,350,548.34. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

