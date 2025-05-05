Piper Sandler Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $121.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of TWLO opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

