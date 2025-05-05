Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,857 shares of company stock worth $2,105,682. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after buying an additional 1,334,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Alphatec by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 1,032,070 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 770,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

