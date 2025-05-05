Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 67,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust makes up 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned 0.93% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

SQFT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.