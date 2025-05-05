PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PROS worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 184,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in PROS by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

