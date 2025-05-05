Q2 Earnings Estimate for Roku Issued By William Blair

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Roku in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Roku Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,225. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.