Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 282.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 657,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 657,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPI opened at $33.26 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $443.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 57,441 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,484,275.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,124.56. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 170,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,835 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

