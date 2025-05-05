Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 32,500 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

