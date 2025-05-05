Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

