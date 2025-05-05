Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $991,000 in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ero Copper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

