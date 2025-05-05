Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avista

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.