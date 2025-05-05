Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,529.72. This represents a 45.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,941,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,109 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

