Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. The trade was a 57.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at $728,859.60. This represents a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

