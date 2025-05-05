Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

