Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,985 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $927.35 million, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.49. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

