Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 636,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 242,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,074 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

