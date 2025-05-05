Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter.

IEV stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

