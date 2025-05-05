Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after buying an additional 143,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after buying an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after acquiring an additional 104,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $92.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.