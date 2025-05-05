Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 204,749 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after buying an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FENY opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.