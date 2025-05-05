Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $58.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

