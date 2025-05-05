Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reddit from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,050,996.75. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at $74,316,470.40. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.