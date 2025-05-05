Reddit’s (RDDT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Reddit Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at $74,316,470.40. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This represents a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after buying an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,325,000 after buying an additional 211,636 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

