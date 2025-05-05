Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 786,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Rimini Street stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.57 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Hershkowitz sold 24,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $86,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,336.75. The trade was a 24.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $125,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

