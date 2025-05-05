Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,287,478.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,243.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.